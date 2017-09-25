COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Mobile Vote Center Debuts On National Voter Registration Day

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado has one of the highest voter registrations in the country. Last year, 87 percent of those eligible to vote in Colorado are registered, the largest in the country. Now, there’s still a campaign to register more.

Thousands of those voters withdrew their registrations after the Pres. Donald Trump administration requested voter information this past summer. The review of voter information was ordered after Pres. Trump claimed that millions were involved in voter fraud and cost him the popular vote.

After Trump made the request, nearly 4,000 Colorado voters withdrew their registration and another 182 became confidential voters.

With the November elections around the corner, officials are trying to get those voters registered once again.

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day and voters across the country will get help with first-time registration and making changes to information on an existing registration.

In 2016, Denver Elections tallied more than 1,000 new registrations at Civic Center Park during a voter registration campaign. Even though this is not a presidential election year, officials encourage voters to make their voices heard.

“All elections are important. The local elections are dealing with everything from who sets the policy to educate your children, to who makes sure your trash gets picked up and potholes get filled. We’d love to see the kind of turn out you see at presidential elections at local elections,” said Alton Dillard with Denver Elections.

Voter registration at Civic Center Park starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

If you can’t make it to Civic Center Park, you can register to vote online or using your smartphone.

Just text “Colorado” to 28683 to begin the process.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

