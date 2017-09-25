Latest Forecast: Lingering Drizzle/Light Rain While Temperatures Remain Chilly

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Officially we received 0.88″ of rain in Denver over the weekend. Most of that was Saturday evening which resulted in Saturday becoming the wettest September 23 on record.

Measurable rainfall on Monday will be limited but most areas will experience drizzle or light rain at any time during the day. In the mountains we’ll see a rain/snow mix with up to 1″ of accumulation possible above about 9,500 feet.

Temperatures will also remain far cooler normal for the third day in a row. Highs will be stuck in the lower 50s in the metro area which is 20-25 degrees below normal for the final week of September.

Somewhat warmer weather will arrive Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s under at least partial sunshine.

Another storm system is set to impact Colorado at the end of this week. But unlike the last storm, the next one will approach from the south and therefore temperatures won’t drop. In fact the warmest day this week could be Friday with a high in the upper 60s. Rainfall also isn’t expected to be nearly as great as with our last system but at least occasional rain showers are expected Thursday and Friday. The higher mountains (above 10,000 feet) should also see some more snow at the end of the week but accumulation should be limited.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.