Latest Forecast: Record Rainfall And More To Come

DENVER (CBS4) – The deep, slow-moving, low pressure trough creating our cool Fall weekend is still covering the entire western half of the nation. This will keep our cool and wet weather pattern locked in over all of eastern Colorado. With rain showers again popping up during the day and a little snow for the higher mountains zones at and east of the Continental Divide. Accumulations will be very small.
There has been slightly drier air moving into the western half of the state Sunday morning. This will reduce the number of showers in that part of the state to end the weekend.
Saturday was a big moisture maker across the state. In fact, Denver had a record rainfall amount of .83 inches of rain. The old record was .64 set in 2013. At CBS4 we measured .51 inches of rain Saturday.
Monday will be another cool day for the Mile High City with another chance for morning clouds and a few showers.
Tuesday through Thursday will get back to the 60s with isolated afternoon storms possible.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.