High Country Weather Closes Two Popular Roads

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo (CBS4) – Wintry weather has closed the road to Mount Evans. The last section of the road that leads to the peak closed today. CDOT closed parts of the road over the last few weeks.

Tourists got a late start on the season, weather kept the road closed several weeks later than usual.

Rocky Mountain National Park will close Trail Ridge Road temporarily due to cold temperatures, snow and ice. Trail Ridge Road will close tonight at 8 p.m. Park officials will re-assess the road conditions in the morning.

Trail Ridge Road usually closes for the season in late October. You can check the status of Trail Ridge Road by calling (970) 568-1222.

