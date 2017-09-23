Dog Rescued Off Colorado 14’er

Filed Under: Alpine Rescue, Chloe, Dog Rescue, Mount Bross

MOUNT BROSS, Colo (CBS4) – Two hikers were able to locate and rescue a dog stranded on one of Colorado’s 14’ers.

dog on 14er trinity smith facebook Dog Rescued Off Colorado 14er

(credit Trinity Smith)

Chloe wandered away from her owners six weeks ago. A Facebook group formed to try to find the 13-year old dog. Hikers reported hearing a dog crying high up on Mount Bross, which is part of the Mosquito Range.

dog on 14er 2 14ers com fb post about hearing dog crying Dog Rescued Off Colorado 14er

(credit: 14ers.com)

 

Thursday, another hiker, Trinity Smith, reported hearing the dog’s cries.

dog on 14er 3 14ers com fb post about hearing dog crying Dog Rescued Off Colorado 14er

(credit: 14ers.com)

Thursday’s attempts to locate the animal failed.

dog on 14er 4 14ers com fb post about hearing dog crying Dog Rescued Off Colorado 14er

(credit: 14ers.com)

Friday, Smith and Sean Nichols were successful in retrieving her.

Nichols found her stuck on a ledge, picked her up and slid downhill with the dog in his lap.

Smith messaged followers on 14ers.com later that day: We got her!!!!

Smith added, “Chloe’s owner’s were patiently waiting to see if this was their dog that they had been missing for 6 weeks who had ran off with another neighborhood pup. They assumed after a month of searching that their 13 year old baby was gone forever.”

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. John Clark (@jiclark2002) says:
    September 23, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Why was she off leash? Stupid owners!!

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch