Dog Rescued Off Colorado 14’er

MOUNT BROSS, Colo (CBS4) – Two hikers were able to locate and rescue a dog stranded on one of Colorado’s 14’ers.
Chloe wandered away from her owners six weeks ago. A Facebook group formed to try to find the 13-year old dog. Hikers reported hearing a dog crying high up on Mount Bross, which is part of the Mosquito Range.
Thursday, another hiker, Trinity Smith, reported hearing the dog’s cries.
Thursday’s attempts to locate the animal failed.
Friday, Smith and Sean Nichols were successful in retrieving her.
Nichols found her stuck on a ledge, picked her up and slid downhill with the dog in his lap.
Smith messaged followers on 14ers.com later that day: We got her!!!!
Smith added, “Chloe’s owner’s were patiently waiting to see if this was their dog that they had been missing for 6 weeks who had ran off with another neighborhood pup. They assumed after a month of searching that their 13 year old baby was gone forever.”
One Comment
Why was she off leash? Stupid owners!!