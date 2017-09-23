CDOT Prepares For Snow In The High Country

Filed Under: CDOT, CDOT Preps, Eisenhower Tunnel, Mountain Snow, Patrick Chavez, Snow Plow Preps

EISENHOWER TUNNEL, Colo (CBS4) – The mountains expected to see some snow, but CDOT is ready for the first snow of the season.

(credit CBS)

A break in the clouds allowed a little sun to shine, belying the chill that’s in the air as a cold front moved through Colorado bringing the chance for some snow to the higher elevations.

(credit CBS)

CDOT is all hands on deck this weekend.

“Yeah, this weekend working with our maintenance patrols to make sure that plows are ready. And we’re prepared to go out and do plowing operations, and put product on the road to prevent any kind of snow accumulations, as well as any ice on the roads,” said Patrick Chavez with CDOT.

(credit CBS)

Transportation officials were most worried about the ice. Officials felt like any snow that fell would melt off pretty quickly, but then refreeze overnight. That would cause some real issues, especially in the morning.

If you’re coming over the mountain corridor expect some delays this weekend.

