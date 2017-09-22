Wife, Sister Arrested In Greeley Man’s Murder; ‘Dangerous’ Nephew Wanted

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley Police made two arrests and declared a third suspect still at large in the murder of a man in August.

Kelly Lynn Baker, 48, of Greeley, and Carol Lyn Baker, 63, of Kersey, were both arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

An arrest warrant for those same charges has been issued for 37-year-old Kelly Robert Raisley, a Westminster resident who has ties the 211 Crew gang, according to police.

Police describe Raisley as armed and dangerous.

“The public is cautioned not to approach,” Greeley Police warned in a news release, “but contact the Greeley Police Department at 970-350-9600, or law enforcement” if Raisley’s is located.

Raisley’s criminal records indicate he was acquitted of First Degree Murder by a Greeley jury in 2006. He was most recently arrested in July by Greeley PD on felony drug and weapons violations.

Randy Gene Baker, 59, was found dead August 16th inside a home in the 1900 block of 44th Avenue in Greeley. Police immediately described his death as suspicious and asked for the public’s help in locating a stolen Pontiac G6.

Kelly Baker is the deceased man’s wife. Carol Baker is his sister.

Kelly Raisley, the wanted man, is listed in a Greeley Tribune obituary as the deceased’s nephew.