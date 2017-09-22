Protesters Want ‘Forced Splits’ Principal Reinstated

DENVER (CBS4) – Protesters want East High School’s principal reinstated after he was placed on leave as part of an investigation into cheerleaders forced to do the splits.

Andy Mendelberg was one of five school employees placed on leave after videos surfaced last month showing former East High cheerleading coach Ozell Williams pushing cheerleaders down into the extended splits as they cry out in pain.

Denver Public Schools also suspended the school’s assistant principal, athletic director, cheerleading coach, and assistant cheerleading coach while they conducted an independent investigation.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation, supporters of Mendelberg want him to stay.

Results of that investigation are expected to be released Friday afternoon.

