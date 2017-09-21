RTD To Discuss Proposed Service Cuts Thursday

DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is looking at possible cuts to service lines.
The R and W lines currently have the fewest daily riders from Monday through Thursday.
RTD says R-Line service reductions between the Florida Station in Aurora and the Lincoln Station in Lone Tree, as well as W-Line reductions between the Federal Center Station and the Golden Station are necessary because not enough people are riding.
By comparison, while the R-Line gets only about 40 riders per hour, the main A-Line sees just under 200 riders.
Aurora riders would still be able to travel south of the Florida Station, but they’d have to make transfers to other light rail lines because RTD wants to cut the number of trains running, using them only during the busiest hours of the week.
Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan is opposed to the limited route, saying in a letter that proposing to cut service before the line has a chance to build ridership is premature.
RTD will hold a public comment session Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Building to discuss changes.