Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run Formally Charged

DENVER (CBS4)– The suspect arrested after a deadly hit-and-run has been formally charged.
Adrian Valdez-Refugio, previously referred to as Adrian Valdez by Denver police, was arrested in connection with the deadly crash at 14th Avenue and Franklin Street early Sunday morning.
Pieces of the two cars involved in the deadly wreck were scattered along the street and sidewalk on Sunday. Police say Valdez-Refugio struck the Uber, injuring the driver and killing the passenger.
Valdez-Refugio has been charged with vehicular homicide DUI, vehicular homicide reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, failing to report accident to police and failure to obey a traffic control device.
The deceased victim, later identified as Maroun Khater, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.