Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run Formally Charged

Filed Under: 14th Avenue, Adrian Valdez, Adrian Valdez-Refugio, Deadly Hit And Run, Denver Police Department, Franklin Street

DENVER (CBS4)– The suspect arrested after a deadly hit-and-run has been formally charged.

Adrian Valdez-Refugio, previously referred to as Adrian Valdez by Denver police, was arrested in connection with the deadly crash at 14th Avenue and Franklin Street early Sunday morning.

adrian valdez Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run Formally Charged

Adrian Valdez-Refugio (credit: Denver Police)

Pieces of the two cars involved in the deadly wreck were scattered along the street and sidewalk on Sunday. Police say Valdez-Refugio struck the Uber, injuring the driver and killing the passenger.

Valdez-Refugio has been charged with vehicular homicide DUI, vehicular homicide reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, leaving the scene of an accident involving injury, failing to report accident to police and failure to obey a traffic control device.

14th and franklin deadly crash pkg transfer frame 319 Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run Formally Charged

(credit: CBS)

The deceased victim, later identified as Maroun Khater, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch