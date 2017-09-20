Frantic Search Underway At School Hit By Mexico Quake

MEXICO CITY (CBS4) – Rescuers are searching a school looking for survivors from Tuesday’s deadly earthquake.
There are at least 225 confirmed fatalities as a result of the quake.
The 7.1 magnitude quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of another devastating quake, which hit the area in 1985.
A wing of a three-story school collapsed into a massive pancake of concrete slabs. Rescuers have pulled at least two small bodies from the rubble, covered in sheets.
Rescuers are still crawling into the crevices of the building, according to CBS News, searching for anyone who may have survived.