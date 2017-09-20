‘It’s Falling Apart’: I-70 Project In Question

Filed Under: CDOT, Central 70 Project, Colorado Department of Transportation, I-70 Expansion

DENVER (CBS4) – The controversial Central 70 Project in northeast Denver could be in jeopardy.

Some lawmakers say the money for that project could be better spent on transportation elsewhere.

transportation committee 5pkg transfer frame 1165 Its Falling Apart: I 70 Project In Question

(credit: CBS)

State lawmakers met today to discuss future transportation funding. There’s talk of scrapping the expansion of the I-70 bridge, a $1.2 billion project tied up in litigation.

transportation committee 5pkg transfer frame 745 Its Falling Apart: I 70 Project In Question

(credit: CBS)

Lawmakers would use that money in other parts of the state.

Opponents of the I-70 project testified before a committee that is charged with prioritizing transportation funding across the state.

transportation committee 5pkg transfer frame 613 Its Falling Apart: I 70 Project In Question

(credit: CBS)

Representative Dan Pabon says delaying the project could free up hundreds of millions of dollars.

“If we don’t have resolution there, I think it’s incumbent on us as lawmakers to say ‘let’s prioritize our projects and maybe put them in places that can be shoveled and ready to go,'” says Pabon.

“If we don’t fix that, it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when there will be a failure out there,” says Senator Randy Baumgarder.

He has been open to almost any solution to transportation funding, but Baumgardner says abandoning this bridge isn’t an option.

transportation committee 5pkg transfer frame 1255 Its Falling Apart: I 70 Project In Question

(credit: CBS)

“It’s falling apart. Something has be done before someone killed,” says Baumgarder.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says most of the money comes from a fund dedicated to bridge repair and lawmakers can’t touch it for anything else.

Speaker of the House, Crisanta Duran who represents the area, says the interstate shouldn’t have been built there in the first place.

transportation committee 5pkg transfer frame 1165 Its Falling Apart: I 70 Project In Question

(credit: CBS)

Duran stopped short of saying lawmakers should intervene.

“I think we’re going to be looking very closely to see how quickly a judge will make a decision on injunctive relief to halt project,” says Duran.

Pabon says, “we can’t wait in this environment with this many peole coming into the state of colorado another minute.”

Today was the first of six meeting for committee.

It will come up with a package of transportation bills for the 2018 legislative session.

RELATED: Job Training For People Who Live Near Central 70 Project

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch