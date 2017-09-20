Gardner Hasn’t Made Up Mind On GOP Health Care Proposal

DENVER (CBS4)– U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, says he hasn’t made up his mind on the latest proposal by Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Gardner told CBS4 that, “We don’t have the numbers that we think we need to make a decision.”
Expect a Senate vote on a GOP health care bill next week. That word comes from a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The bill would repeal central elements of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.
“We’re working with the staff and Bill Cassidy and Senator Graham to get the information,” said Gardner on referring to specific details on the proposal.
Gov. John Hickenlooper joined nine other governors in urging senators to reject the latest Republican health care proposal to reveal Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act.