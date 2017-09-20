Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

DENVER (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One are back home after weeks of helping others in the wake of Harvey and Irma.

“Just like a fire call, you answer it you have a specific amount of time to respond and just get up and go,” said one Colorado Task Force One member.

“Got all the way to Amarillo, pulled in around 11 p.m. and they paged us again at around 11:30 and told us we weren’t going home we were getting redeployed to Florida,” said another.

Crews were just about to return earlier this month from helping Harvey victims when they were called to Florida.

“We saw a lot of desperation, a lot of people that lost absolutely everything… everything they owned was in a grocery bag,” said one crew member.

The crews may be back on the road soon. They could be called to respond to Hurricane Maria which is hitting the Caribbean.