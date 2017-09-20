Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

DENVER (CBS4)– Members of Colorado Task Force One are back home after weeks of helping others in the wake of Harvey and Irma.

“Just like a fire call, you answer it you have a specific amount of time to respond and just get up and go,” said one Colorado Task Force One member.

colo task force pkg frame 1827 Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

Colorado Task Force One crews returned home after Harvey, Irma relief (credit: CBS)

“Got all the way to Amarillo, pulled in around 11 p.m. and they paged us again at around 11:30 and told us we weren’t going home we were getting redeployed to Florida,” said another.

colo task force pkg frame 1821 Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

Crews were just about to return earlier this month from helping Harvey victims when they were called to Florida.

colo task force pkg frame 530 Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

“We saw a lot of desperation, a lot of people that lost absolutely everything… everything they owned was in a grocery bag,” said one crew member.

colo task force pkg frame 114 Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

The crews may be back on the road soon. They could be called to respond to Hurricane Maria which is hitting the Caribbean.

colo task force pkg frame 710 Colorado Task Force One Crews Return From Harvey, Irma Relief

