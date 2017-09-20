Colorado Firefighters Help Town Hit By Harvey

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A Denver metro area fire department is helping out a town that was hit by Hurricane Harvey.
The South Adams County Fire Department donated Engine 21 to the Plum Grove Volunteer Fire Department located in Cleveland, Texas just northeast of Houston.
That town was hit by Harvey and nearly all residents lost everything.
Engine 21 was loaded onto a semi-truck and left for Texas on Wednesday.
The South Adams Fire Department says they hope the engine will ease the burden left behind by Harvey.