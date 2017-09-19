Warning For Bicyclists After Man Found Shot To Death

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a warning for bicyclists to stay off the trails near Palmer Lake after the mysterious killing of a bike rider.

Tim Watkins was found shot to death on Mt. Herman. The 61-year-old went for a ride on Thursday and never returned home.

He had been shot several times.

“I think of Tim as a legend in the mountain bike community, he had a passion for riding and loved it so dearly,” said Jeff Tessier, a friend of Watkins. “He was a guy that just seemed like nothing ever got him down, always a smile on his face, always happy, always happy to help you and even if you were lost on a trail he would go all out to help you find your way back.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be vigilant. They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything on the trail on Sept. 14.