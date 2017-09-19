Warning For Bicyclists After Man Found Shot To Death

Filed Under: Bicyclist Murdered, El Paso County, Jeff Tessier, Mt. Herman, Palmer Lake, Tim Watkins

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a warning for bicyclists to stay off the trails near Palmer Lake after the mysterious killing of a bike rider.

Tim Watkins was found shot to death on Mt. Herman. The 61-year-old went for a ride on Thursday and never returned home.

palmer lake cyclist shot 12vo frame 210 Warning For Bicyclists After Man Found Shot To Death

Tim Watkins found shot to death on Mt. Herman (credit: CBS)

He had been shot several times.

palmer lake cyclist shot 12vo frame 0 Warning For Bicyclists After Man Found Shot To Death

Mt. Herman (credit: CBS)

“I think of Tim as a legend in the mountain bike community, he had a passion for riding and loved it so dearly,” said Jeff Tessier, a friend of Watkins. “He was a guy that just seemed like nothing ever got him down, always a smile on his face, always happy, always happy to help you and even if you were lost on a trail he would go all out to help you find your way back.”

palmer lake cyclist shot 12vo frame 60 Warning For Bicyclists After Man Found Shot To Death

Tim Watkins found shot to death on Mt. Herman (credit: CBS)

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to be vigilant. They also want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything on the trail on Sept. 14.

palmer lake cyclist shot 12vo frame 450 Warning For Bicyclists After Man Found Shot To Death

Mt. Herman (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch