Tenderfoot 2 Fire Grows to 25 Acres

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Tenderfoot 2 Fire burning in Summit County grew to 25 acres on Tuesday.
The fire started on Monday near Dillon and had burned about 20 acres. That fire grew slightly on Tuesday.
Air tankers continued to battle the fire by air along with helicopters making air drops.
The fire is burning in sage and heavy timber, including significant amounts of beetle-kill lodgepole pine.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No evacuations have been ordered but officials warn residents to be vigilant and ready to go at a moment’s notice.
There is a public briefing at 7 p.m. at the Dillon Town Hall located at 275 Lake
Dillon Drive at the Dillon Town Council meeting.
