Powerball Winner Plays Same Numbers For 30 Years

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman from Clifton is celebrating her win of the $133 million Powerball jackpot. The drawing was on Saturday night.
Judy Finchum has played the same numbers for 30 years, they’re all birthdays from her family.
When she lived in Oklahoma, she drove to Missouri to buy Powerball tickets because they weren’t sold in her state.
On Sunday morning, she couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw the winning Powerball numbers on her iPhone. She actually retrieved her ticket to double check the numbers on her computer.
She was introduced to the public as the largest lottery winner in Colorado history on Tuesday morning in Grand Junction and awarded the big check.
Finchum and her husband say the money will bless family, friends, hurricane and fire victims.
The couple will take the cash option. She says at 67 and 70, they’re too old to take the yearly payouts.