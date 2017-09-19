Massive Quake Hits Mexico City On Anniversary Of Another

MEXICO CITY (CBS4) – A powerful earthquake hit Mexico Tuesday, destroying buildings and scattering rubble into the streets.
At least five people have died as a result of the quake.
It happened on the anniversary of a devastating 8.1 quake in 1985, which killed thousands of people.
The U.S. Geological Survey said this quake had a magnitude of 7.1, and was centered about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.
Thousands of people fled buildings as it happened. Coincidentally enough, earlier in the day workplaces across the city held preparation drills for earthquakes.
According to CBS News, much of Mexico City is built on a former lakebed with soil that’s known to amplify the effects of earthquakes.