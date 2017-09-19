Massive Quake Hits Mexico City On Anniversary Of Another

MEXICO CITY (CBS4) – A powerful earthquake hit Mexico Tuesday, destroying buildings and scattering rubble into the streets.

At least five people have died as a result of the quake.

It happened on the anniversary of a devastating 8.1 quake in 1985, which killed thousands of people.

gettyimages 849647726 Massive Quake Hits Mexico City On Anniversary Of Another

People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (credit: OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)

The U.S. Geological Survey said this quake had a magnitude of 7.1, and was centered about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Thousands of people fled buildings as it happened. Coincidentally enough, earlier in the day workplaces across the city held preparation drills for earthquakes.

gettyimages 849633816 Massive Quake Hits Mexico City On Anniversary Of Another

A woman is assisted after being injured during a quake in Mexico City on September 19, 2017.
A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis’ 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. (credit: OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 849642062 Massive Quake Hits Mexico City On Anniversary Of Another

Picture of a car crashed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (credit: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

According to CBS News, much of Mexico City is built on a former lakebed with soil that’s known to amplify the effects of earthquakes.

