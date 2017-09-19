Police Search For ‘Mad Pooper’ Who Dumps And Runs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for a woman who has been seen repeatedly defecating in a neighborhood while out running.

Cathy Budde says her kids saw the woman mid-squat and came running back in the house to tell her.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Budde said to the runner. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?!’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

Budde says the runner is doing it in her neighborhood at least once a week for the last seven weeks, so they nicknamed her “The Mad Pooper.”

“Two other times we’ve caught her – caught her yesterday – she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.”

Now the Colorado Springs Police Department is involved, and say the runner could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said. “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”

According to the Budde family, there are plenty of restrooms less than a block away from where the woman is running, and so believe “this is intentional.”

If you can identify the runner, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240.