Police Search For ‘Mad Pooper’ Who Dumps And Runs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are searching for a woman who has been seen repeatedly defecating in a neighborhood while out running.

Cathy Budde says her kids saw the woman mid-squat and came running back in the house to tell her.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Budde said to the runner. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?!’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

(credit: Budde family)

Budde says the runner is doing it in her neighborhood at least once a week for the last seven weeks, so they nicknamed her “The Mad Pooper.”

“Two other times we’ve caught her – caught her yesterday – she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching.”

Now the Colorado Springs Police Department is involved, and say the runner could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti said. “For someone to repeatedly do such a thing … it’s uncharted territory for me.”

According to the Budde family, there are plenty of restrooms less than a block away from where the woman is running, and so believe “this is intentional.”

If you can identify the runner, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7240.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Shane Rembe says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Dammit Joe Kenda… we need you!!

  2. Clavius Walker says:
    September 19, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Local police will probably end up shooting here, claiming they saw her pulling a concealed weapon which will latter be found to have been a turtleheading turd.

  3. Ken Burke says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:01 am

    At least she’s not full of it anymore!!!!

  4. Theleftedge Rocknroll says:
    September 19, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Just a simple case of the runs!

  5. facemaskplease says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Global warming pales in comparison to this, which is the end of the world or the behind of it.

  6. FunnyAboutMoney (@FunnyAboutMoney) says:
    September 19, 2017 at 11:05 am

    “uncharted territory” … 😀 Some days you read the online “news” just for the great laughs.

    Heeee! We have a bunch of those folks here. In our kinder moments, we call then “transients” — they’re imported into our neighborhood by the new lightrail system, which one can ride for free. When they’re ejected at the end of the line, about a block away, they come into our alleys, which they use as their toilets and campgrounds. If some jogger with the (heh) runs is not allowed to do this, surely our honored vagrants should be directed to the nearest fast-food joint’s bathrooms, too?

