City Of Denver Hosts Open House

Filed Under: City and County of Denver, Denver, Housing Plan, Open House

DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver is holding an open house event, to present the framework for the draft of the five-year comprehensive housing plan and annual action plan. The event will be held Tuesday, September 19, from 6-8 p.m., at Bruce Randolph School, 3955 Steele St.

The plan lays out the city’s overarching strategies and tools for adding and preserving affordable housing, increasing housing affordability for both renters and home owners, and investments in housing for those experiencing homelessness. Over the last four months, the city has engaged members of the public and stakeholders to develop the plans aimed at guiding investments in the coming years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch