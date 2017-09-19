City Of Denver Hosts Open House

DENVER (CBS4)– The City and County of Denver is holding an open house event, to present the framework for the draft of the five-year comprehensive housing plan and annual action plan. The event will be held Tuesday, September 19, from 6-8 p.m., at Bruce Randolph School, 3955 Steele St.

The plan lays out the city’s overarching strategies and tools for adding and preserving affordable housing, increasing housing affordability for both renters and home owners, and investments in housing for those experiencing homelessness. Over the last four months, the city has engaged members of the public and stakeholders to develop the plans aimed at guiding investments in the coming years.