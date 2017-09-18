Wildfire Breaks Out In Dillon Above Highway 6

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire broke out in Dillon early Monday evening.
There were some power outages reported because of the fire. No evacuations have been ordered.
A single engine air tanker was called in.
Initial indications were the fire was 3 to 5 acres. It was being called the Tenderfoot Fire by emergency officials.
No structures are currently threatened but officials in Dillon said they want residents to limit their power and water usage while the firefight continues.
The fire danger is currently high in Summit County.
