Wildfire Breaks Out In Dillon Above Highway 6

Filed Under: Colorado Wildfires, Dillon, Dillon Reservoir, Summit County, Tenderfoot Fire, Wildfires

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire broke out in Dillon early Monday evening.

fire2 Wildfire Breaks Out In Dillon Above Highway 6

(credit: Purity Pool and Spas)

There were some power outages reported because of the fire. No evacuations have been ordered.

A single engine air tanker was called in.

Initial indications were the fire was 3 to 5 acres. It was being called the Tenderfoot Fire by emergency officials.

No structures are currently threatened but officials in Dillon said they want residents to limit their power and water usage while the firefight continues.

The fire danger is currently high in Summit County.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch