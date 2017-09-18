Prosecutors Say Colorado Caseworker Faked Interview Records

DENVER (AP) — A former caseworker faces forgery and other charges after Colorado prosecutors say she falsely reported interviewing victims, family members or witnesses in 12 cases of alleged child abuse or neglect.
According to court records, Richelle Schultz worked for the Jefferson County Department of Human Services for eight months starting in December of 2015.
The records say Schultz entered details of interviews with alleged victims of child abuse and family members into a state database but officials later learned she never conducted those interviews.
A grand jury indicted Schultz on 12 counts of attempting to influence a public servant and 10 counts of forgery on Sept. 1. She reported to the county sheriff’s office Friday and posted $25,000 bond on Saturday.
Online court records don’t say whether Schultz has an attorney.
