Body Found On Kenai Beach Was Missing Colorado Boater

Filed Under: Alaska, Kenai River, Peninsula Clarion, Phillip Keltner, Sterling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska authorities have confirmed a body found on a Kenai River beach last week was that of a missing boater from Colorado.

The Peninsula Clarion reports the state medical examiner confirmed the man’s identity as Phillip Keltner. The Kenai newspaper reported he lived in Sterling during the summers and in Colorado during the winters.

The 63-year-old Keltner has been missing since he and three others were ejected from a boat in the Kenai River near Soldotna Aug. 4. None was wearing a life jacket. The other three swam to shore, but Keltner was last seen floating downriver.

The body was released to Keltner’s relatives.

The 82-mile glacier-fed Kenai River is Alaska’s most heavily fished river. It’s located on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage.

