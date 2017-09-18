COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Broncos Rookie Garett Bolles Has Bone Bruise In Left Leg

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Garett Bolles, Injury Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph says first-round draft pick Garett Bolles’ left leg injury isn’t as serious as first feared and the left tackle ditched his walking boot Monday as he used only crutches to get around team headquarters and get treatment.

Joseph said “it’s a lower leg bruise, so we’re very lucky that it isn’t serious and he’s week to week. So, we dodged a bullet in my opinion there.”

gettyimages 848621376 Broncos Rookie Garett Bolles Has Bone Bruise In Left Leg

Garett Bolles after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. (credit: Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Broncos initially feared a torn Achilles tendon, which would have ended the rookie’s season.

Possible fill-ins include veterans Donald Stephenson, who went in when Bolles got hurt in the third quarter of Denver’s 45-17 win over Dallas, and Allen Barbre, who took the bulk of the snaps the rest of the game because he’s a better run blocker.

gettyimages 848621472 Broncos Rookie Garett Bolles Has Bone Bruise In Left Leg

(credit: Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Joseph said Barbre played well in place of Bolles, suggesting, “he’s a guy that’s very valuable to our offensive line.”

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

