Child Abuse Suspect Turns Himself In To Authorities

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man described as Jefferson County’s “Most Wanted” suspect turned himself into authorities over the weekend.
Joshua Gonzales, 21, turned himself into deputies on Sunday night. He is suspected of badly injuring a toddler last week.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they didn’t know about the case until three days after the alleged crime happened.
They say the child and her mother were found outside of Doull Elementary School in Denver on Thursday. The girl was injured on Monday.
They say the toddler was found with severe head trauma and a lacerated liver. The young girl is expected to survive.