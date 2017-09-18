COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Child Abuse Suspect Turns Himself In To Authorities

Filed Under: Child Abuse Suspect, Doull Elementary, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Gonzales

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man described as Jefferson County’s “Most Wanted” suspect turned himself into authorities over the weekend.

joshua james gonzales jeffco child abuse from jeffco Child Abuse Suspect Turns Himself In To Authorities

Joshua Gonzales (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Gonzales, 21, turned himself into deputies on Sunday night. He is suspected of badly injuring a toddler last week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says they didn’t know about the case until three days after the alleged crime happened.

jeffco child abuse 10vo transfer frame 779 Child Abuse Suspect Turns Himself In To Authorities

(credit: CBS)

They say the child and her mother were found outside of Doull Elementary School in Denver on Thursday. The girl was injured on Monday.

They say the toddler was found with severe head trauma and a lacerated liver. The young girl is expected to survive.

jeffco child abuse 10vo transfer frame 239 Child Abuse Suspect Turns Himself In To Authorities

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch