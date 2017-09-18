COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Identify Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run

DENVER (CBS4)– Police have identified the suspect arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend.

Police arrested Adrian Valdez, 20, in connection with the deadly crash at 14th Avenue and Franklin Street early Sunday morning.

adrian valdez Police Identify Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run

Adrian Valdez (credit: Denver Police)

Pieces of the two cars involved in the deadly wreck were scattered along the street and sidewalk on Sunday.

Valdez is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

The deceased victim has not been identified.

14th and franklin deadly crash pkg transfer frame 319 Police Identify Suspect In Deadly Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

