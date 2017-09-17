First Snow Of Season Hits Rocky Mountain National Park

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The first snow of the winter season has fallen in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The park posted a snapshot from their Alpine Visitor Center camera, saying that it’s the first snow to hit the high country there this season and that some roads were closed as a result.

Conditions at 11,796 feet on Sunday still showed snow, but not nearly as much as they had when they posted the photo on Saturday.

Two national parks to the north, both Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park, also reported seeing snowfall.

Yellowstone posted to Facebook saying that the hills east of Mammoth Hot Springs were blanketed Saturday morning, and the winter-like weather was expected to continue.

Like in Rocky Mountain National Park, some roads in the area were closed due to the conditions, but reopened Sunday morning.

Sunday morning, Grand Teton National Park said that “in the last 24 hours, weather in the park has started to seem a bit like winter. Although it is not likely this snowfall will accumulate, we are beginning to see signs of the changing seasons.”