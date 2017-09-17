Deputies Search For ‘Most Wanted Suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies are looking for a man they describe as their most wanted suspect.
They say 21-year-old Joshua Gonzales is suspected of badly injuring a toddler last week.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they didn’t know about the case until three days after the alleged crime happened.
They say the child and her mother were found outside of a school in Denver.
They say the toddler was found with severe head trauma and a lacerated liver. The young girl is expected to survive.
Investigators say Gonzales has the letters “W” and “S” tattooed on each arm.
Anyone with more information on this case or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at (303) 271-5612.