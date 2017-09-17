Deputies Search For ‘Most Wanted Suspect

Filed Under: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Gonzales

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies are looking for a man they describe as their most wanted suspect.

joshua james gonzales jeffco child abuse from jeffco Deputies Search For Most Wanted Suspect

Joshua Gonzales (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

They say 21-year-old Joshua Gonzales is suspected of badly injuring a toddler last week.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department says they didn’t know about the case until three days after the alleged crime happened.

jeffco child abuse 10vo transfer frame 779 Deputies Search For Most Wanted Suspect

(credit: CBS)

They say the child and her mother were found outside of a school in Denver.

They say the toddler was found with severe head trauma and a lacerated liver. The young girl is expected to survive.

jeffco child abuse 10vo transfer frame 239 Deputies Search For Most Wanted Suspect

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say Gonzales has the letters “W” and “S” tattooed on each arm.

Anyone with more information on this case or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at (303) 271-5612.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch