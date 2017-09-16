Convenience Store Clerk Attacked, Robbed, Then Fired

Filed Under: Clerk Fired, Colorado Springs, Western Convenience Store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A convenience store clerk who survived being attacked and robbed while working was fired from her job.

Tonya Keller was working as the overnight cashier at a Western Convenience Store in Colorado Springs. Last weekend, a man ambushed her, tackled her to the ground and stole some cash out of the register.

store clerk fired 10vo frame 264 Convenience Store Clerk Attacked, Robbed, Then Fired

(credit: CBS)

Keller suffered minor physical injuries and called the police. A few hours later, she was fired.

store clerk fired 10vo frame 24 Convenience Store Clerk Attacked, Robbed, Then Fired

Tonya Keller (credit: CBS)

“They told me they were firing me because I had too much money in my drawer,” said Keller.

store clerk fired 10vo frame 594 Convenience Store Clerk Attacked, Robbed, Then Fired

(credit: CBS)

According to her termination letter, she was fired for violating a company policy about how much money can be inside the cash register. Some of the cast was supposed to be placed in a safe at regular intervals throughout the night.

store clerk fired 10vo frame 444 Convenience Store Clerk Attacked, Robbed, Then Fired

(credit: CBS)

Keller admits she made a mistake but didn’t think it should have cost her the job.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch