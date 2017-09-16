Convenience Store Clerk Attacked, Robbed, Then Fired

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A convenience store clerk who survived being attacked and robbed while working was fired from her job.
Tonya Keller was working as the overnight cashier at a Western Convenience Store in Colorado Springs. Last weekend, a man ambushed her, tackled her to the ground and stole some cash out of the register.
Keller suffered minor physical injuries and called the police. A few hours later, she was fired.
“They told me they were firing me because I had too much money in my drawer,” said Keller.
According to her termination letter, she was fired for violating a company policy about how much money can be inside the cash register. Some of the cast was supposed to be placed in a safe at regular intervals throughout the night.
Keller admits she made a mistake but didn’t think it should have cost her the job.