Steamboat Springs Donates Cars To Harvey-Affected City

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Officials in Steamboat Springs say they’re donating six vehicles to a Texas city affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Steamboat Today reports that the city of Steamboat Springs recently retired the vehicles once used by its public works department.
Steamboat City Manager Gary Suiter contacted the Texas Municipal League after Hurricane Harvey, asking how the city could help a community affected by the hurricane.
The organization learned that Port Aransas, a shoreline community near Corpus Christi, needed vehicles to replace the city-owned fleet ruined by the storm.
Steamboat officials say the three Dodge Durango SUVs, two pickups and a Jeep Cherokee were retired according to the city’s regular schedule and have been in storage.
Steamboat Public Works Director Jon Snyder says the vehicles will be shipped to Texas next week.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)