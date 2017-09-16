Private Plane Crashes Near Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A private plane carrying a family crashed near Glenwood Springs, killed everyone on board.
The family of four, two adults and two children, were on the plane that was flying from Fort Collins to Utah.
Early Saturday morning, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the plane and its route. The Civil Air Patrol and Classic Air were asked to assist in the search but due to low-hanging clouds the search was delayed.
The last report of the plane was approximately nine miles north of Glenwood Springs near Baxter Peak. The FAA says the plane disappeared from radar on Friday evening.
The wreckage of the small plane was located just before noon in that area. There were no survivors.
Ground crews worked to get to the wreckage. Those aboard the plane have not been identified.
What caused the crash will be investigated once crews reach the wreckage.