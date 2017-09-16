Latest Forecast: Fall-like Weather Takes Over

DENVER (CBS4) – A big change in our September weather pattern is upon us this weekend. A fast-moving cold front brought in lots of cloud cover, cooler temperatures, rain and even mountain snow for Saturday morning.
In the mountains light snow accumulated in many areas above 9,000 feet.
The big thing you will feel in the Mile High City is the drop in temperatures. Highs will rise only into the low 70s for Saturday and Sunday.
After a cloudy start on Saturday morning there will be some sunshine breaking through as the day goes on. Heading into Sunday there will be a chance for afternoon thunderstorms developing in the mountains and the eastern plains.
Highs for the weekend will be in the 70s and 60s across most of the state with a few low 80s on the southeastern plains.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.