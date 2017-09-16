Impersonator Muddles Race For Mayor In Loveland

Broncos Week 2 Injury Report: Darian Stewart, Ron Leary Questionable Against DallasSunday's game where the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) will travel to the Mile High City and play the Denver Broncos (1-0) looks to be a slugfest. The Cowboys have the best offensive line in the league and the Broncos' rush defense will be tested for a second straight week as the team prepares for a Cowboys' team full of talent.