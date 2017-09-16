Impersonator Muddles Race For Mayor In Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Officials say a woman has been impersonating a candidate for mayor in a Loveland but there’s little they can do about the situation.

City of Loveland Spokesman Tom Hacker tells The Loveland Reporter-Herald that the city received a report of a woman claiming to be mayoral candidate Jacki Marsh this week.

Marsh, Ward III councilor John Fogle and former council member Larry Heckel are bidding to replace the sitting mayor.

The fountain in front of the Loveland Municipal Building (credit: CBS)

Marsh says the woman seems to be a supporter but she’s concerned voters may not know when they’re speaking to an impersonator. Marsh said the impersonator has come into her jewelry store before, claiming various identities and confronting customers.

Local officials say there’s nothing they can do aside from encouraging voters to get to know the real candidates.

