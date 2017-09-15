Latest Forecast: Fall Like Forecast For The Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) –  On the weather map we have a storm system and an associated cold front pushing into the northern Rockies. The center, more moisture laden part of this storm will push into Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. The trailing cold front will slide through Colorado Friday afternoon with gusty winds and a few isolated thunderstorms.

This front will dramatically change our temperature pattern this weekend. With a slight drop in temperatures for Friday and a return of the 70s for Denver by Saturday! This system will bring a few isolated storms to lower elevations Friday afternoon and evening. There may also, be a dusting of snow over some of Colorado’s high mountain peaks overnight Friday into Saturday.

If you are going to the Bronco Game on Sunday temperatures will be in the 70s and there is a slight chance for a passing thunderstorm or shower.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

