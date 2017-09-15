Authors From Around The Globe Descend On Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The third annual ZEE Jaipur Literature Festival is taking place in Boulder this weekend.
The festival brings acclaimed authors from all over the world to Colorado.
Featured authors include:
– Vikas Swarup, author of the book “Q&A,” the basis for the film Slumdog Millionaire.
– Michael Rezendes, famed journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning member of The Boston Globe’s Spotlight investigative team, portrayed in the film Spotlight.
– South Korea-born Suki Kim, author of The New York Times bestselling nonfiction book “Without You There Is No Us: Undercover amongst the Sons of North Korea’s elite” about her six months undercover investigation embedded within North Korea.
It begins Friday at the Boulder Public Library.
For more information, go to jaipurliteraturefestival.org/boulder