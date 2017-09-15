Woman Facing Deportation Gets Extra 30 Days To Prepare

DENVER (AP) — A Peruvian woman who spent several months at a Quaker meeting house in Denver to avoid deportation has been granted 30 days to prepare to leave the U.S.

The American Friends Service Committee says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement granted Ingrid Encalada Latorre an extension to a stay of deportation that was to expire Friday.

Latorre entered the U.S. in 2000 and has two U.S.-born children, ages 1 and 8. She was convicted in 2010 of possessing falsified or stolen identification papers.

Ingrid Latorre (credit: CBS)

A judge recently denied her appeal, and Gov. John Hickenlooper declined Thursday to pardon Latorre.

Latorre attracted widespread attention when she sought sanctuary in the Quaker meeting house last November. She stayed there until May, when immigration officials said they wouldn’t seek her immediate arrest.

