Colorado Students Step Up To Help Young Hurricane Harvey Victims

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Schools in Aurora are collecting piles of supplies for the kids in Houston who are affected by Hurricane Harvey.

(credit: Aurora Public Schools)

It’s the vision of Mehran Ahmed, assistant principal at Gateway High School. Ahmed used to teach at Tanglewood Middle School in the Houston Independent School District.

“It just hit home really closely that we need to help out the students that are going there. Their houses were affected, teachers’ homes were affected, principals’ homes were affected. So we really wanted to get together and make sure they started the school year out right,” said Ahmed.

He says this is about relieving stress for the school year.

“It just the biggest thing about having confidence, being organized. This is one less thing they have to worry about. They come in with their school supplies, they are ready to learn and they are excited about learning. It’s all about learning for the kids.”

Mehran Ahmed (credit: Aurora Public Schools)

Gateway High School is accepting school supply donations until 4 p.m. on Thursday. The school is located at 1300 South Sable Boulevard.

auror public schools harvey drive2 Colorado Students Step Up To Help Young Hurricane Harvey Victims (credit: Aurora Public Schools)

Ahmed and other school students, teachers and staff will load everything up and head to Houston on Friday.

