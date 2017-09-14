Motel 6 Employees Tip Off ICE To Undocumented Guests

PHOENIX (CBS4) – An Arizona Motel 6 shared its guest list with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, tipping them off to any possibly undocumented immigrants.

Jose Renteria Alvarado is facing deportation after he was detained at the hotel in June, and his attorney, Robert McWhirter, says he believes the motel shared its guest list with agents, according to CBS News.

“I imagine what went on here is they probably took a look at the names on the guest registry and compared that to a database of people that have been deported,” McWhirter said.

Motel 6 released a statement saying that “this was implemented at the local level without the knowledge of senior management. When we became aware of it last week, it was discontinued.”

Alvarado had been deported once before, and was considered a priority by ICE because of a criminal record prior to that deportation. He now faces six months in prison, after which time he’ll be deported.

Agents made at least 20 arrests at two Motel 6 locations in the area this year.

While not confirming ICE received guest lists from hotel employees, Virginia Kice, an ICE spokesperson, said “the agency receives viable enforcement tips from a host of sources.”

