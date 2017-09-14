Flags Lowered, Community Comes Together To Honor Firefighter

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A funeral procession is scheduled to take place Thursday morning for an Arvada firefighter who passed away earlier this week.
Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff Thursday in memory of Lt. Jim Schaefer. Schaefer died after a year-long battle with cancer.
The procession starts at Faith Bible Chapel near Ward Road and 64th Avenue and ends at the Arvada Fire Training Center.
Schaefer served in the Arvada Fire Department for more than 20 years. Friends say he had a passion for life and loved serving people.