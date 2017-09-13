Colorado Crew Conducting Searches After Hurricane Irma

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (CBS4) – A team of Colorado search and rescue specialists is currently helping out in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The Colorado Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team is involved in a large-scale search operation at Stock Island.
Stock Island is located just east of Key West and is one of the worst-hit areas on American soil. Much of the homes and businesses there were destroyed.
Task Force 1 is teamed up with a group of first responders from California. On Tuesday they searched approximately 300 structures.
Last week Task Force 1 was in Beaumont, Texas, helping out there after Hurricane Harvey.