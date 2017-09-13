Colorado Crew Conducting Searches After Hurricane Irma

Filed Under: Colorado Task Force 1, Florida, Hurricane Irma, Search And Rescue

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. (CBS4) – A team of Colorado search and rescue specialists is currently helping out in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

search rescue 1 Colorado Crew Conducting Searches After Hurricane Irma

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

The Colorado Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue team is involved in a large-scale search operation at Stock Island.

search rescue 2 Colorado Crew Conducting Searches After Hurricane Irma

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Stock Island is located just east of Key West and is one of the worst-hit areas on American soil. Much of the homes and businesses there were destroyed.

search rescue 3 Colorado Crew Conducting Searches After Hurricane Irma

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Task Force 1 is teamed up with a group of first responders from California. On Tuesday they searched approximately 300 structures.

Last week Task Force 1 was in Beaumont, Texas, helping out there after Hurricane Harvey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch