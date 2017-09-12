Woman Thanks Firefighters For Saving Her After 150-Foot Fall

DENVER (CBS4) – A woman finally got to meet the firefighters who saved her life back in December.
Taylor Theriault fell 150-feet from an apartment complex window, landing on an air conditioning unit covered in snow three stories off the ground.
Firefighters carefully got her down and took her to the hospital.
“They’re the reason why I’m standing here,” Theriault said. “I mean, they help strangers every day, and they saved my life.”
Theriault is still going through treatment for injuries from the fall.
On top of everything else they did, the firefighters gave her a donation to help with the medical bills.