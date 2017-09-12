Troubled Tiger Cubs Become Best Friends

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS4) – Two tiger cubs with troubling pasts quickly became best friends at the Safari Park in San Diego, California.
The park received a Bengal Tiger cub last month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a teenager trying to smuggle the cub from Mexico.
On Monday, a Sumatran tiger cub was delivered to the park from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
It was rejected by its mother shortly after it was born in mid-July.
The two cubs met, and park officials say the cubs “took to each other immediately.”
The cubs, whose names have either not been decided or not been released, are being watched over by keepers at the Animal Care Center.
