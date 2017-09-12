Troubled Tiger Cubs Become Best Friends

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS4) – Two tiger cubs with troubling pasts quickly became best friends at the Safari Park in San Diego, California.

(credit: San Diego Safari Park)

The park received a Bengal Tiger cub last month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a teenager trying to smuggle the cub from Mexico.

(credit: San Diego Safari Park)

On Monday, a Sumatran tiger cub was delivered to the park from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

It was rejected by its mother shortly after it was born in mid-July.

The two cubs met, and park officials say the cubs “took to each other immediately.”

(credit: San Diego Safari Park)

The cubs, whose names have either not been decided or not been released, are being watched over by keepers at the Animal Care Center.

