On Sept. 11, Someone Steals Firefighter’s Helmets

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Two firefighter’s helmets were stolen right off the hooks in the station.
It happened Monday morning, Sept. 11, at the Thornton fire station off Dorothy Boulevard.
The helmets belong to the captain and a battalion chief.
With all of the gear attached to them, they’re estimated to be worth about $1,000 each.
For now, the firefighters are buying replacements with money out of their own pockets.
If anyone has any information as to who took them, please call the Thornton Police Department.
RELATED: Firefighters Honor Fallen 9/11 Crews With Stair Climbs