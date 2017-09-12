Investigators Await Results Of Toxicology Tests In Death Of CU Student

Filed Under: CU Student Death Investigation, Eric Bolling, Eric Chase Bolling, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say it could take several weeks to investigate the death of Eric Chase Bolling, who was a student at the University of Colorado and the son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling.

img 4803 Investigators Await Results Of Toxicology Tests In Death Of CU Student

University of Colorado Boulder (credit: CBS)

The Daily Camera reported investigators are awaiting the result of toxicology tests.

Bolling died Friday night at an apartment complex at 28th Street Frontage Road and Village Drive, which is near the school’s Boulder campus.

eric bolling Investigators Await Results Of Toxicology Tests In Death Of CU Student

Eric Bolling (credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

An autopsy was performed on Monday, but the coroner has not yet ruled on a cause of death.

Fox News fired Bolling last week and canceled “The Specialists,” the Fox News Channel program he hosted. He had been suspended from the network in August after allegations emerged that he sent lewd photos to female coworkers.

