Driver Wanted In Deadly Hit & Run Talks To Investigators

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The driver involved in a deadly crash that left a 2-year-old boy dead is talking to authorities.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Monday in Broomfield at 156th Avenue and Lipan Street, just west of Interstate 25 and south of E-470.

Investigators say someone driving a white, midsized SUV struck the boy, got out of their car to check if there was any damage and then drove away.

The 2-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital, but later died. The child has not been identified.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted that the driver saw the crash on the news and decided to do the right thing and talk to investigators.

The suspect driver has not been identified.

