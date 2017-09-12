City Unveils $1.4 Billion Budget With Focus On Housing, Transportation

DENVER (CBS4) – Mayor Michael Hancock unveiled a nearly $1.4 billion budget to the city council on Tuesday.
The proposed budget has a focus on two of Denver’s biggest needs: housing and transportation.
Included in the budget are $31 million for street repairs, traffic safety, and ten miles of new bike lanes, as well as more than $21 million to build affordable housing.
A pilot program that would let community members decide how to spend $1 million of the budget is also included.
The mayor’s proposal now goes to the city council for consideration.