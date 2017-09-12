Shelby Harris Becomes A Household Name In Broncos Country Overnight

DENVER (CBS4) – The hero for the Broncos on Monday night wasn’t Von Miller. It wasn’t Trevor Siemian or Demaryius Thomas, or C.J. Anderson or Aqib Talib.

It was Shelby Harris.

Wait, who?

Harris’ crucial block of a Chargers field goal attempt on the second-to-last play of the Broncos 24-21 win may have left him with some sore digits but it has made the defensive end a household name in Denver overnight.

“I’m sure my fingers will hurt tomorrow,” Harris told reporters who asked about the block of Los Angeles Chargers rookie kicker Younghoe Koo’s kick.

“Man, it’s just a big moment. I’m just happy to help the team. I’m really just happy to help the team in any way I can – special teams, defense – anything I can do,” he said.

If you are like many Broncos fans, you’re probably wondering who this Harris guy is?

– He is listed in the Broncos Media Guide at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds.

– His hometown is Milwaukee and he attended Homestead High School in Mequon, Wisconsin.

– He played for the Illinois State Redbirds in college but, according to a Denver Post report, was kicked off the team.

– He was drafted in the seventh round by the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

– After two years with Oakland, he spent time with the New York Jets and the Dallas Cowboys but never suited up for a regular season game with them.

Harris’ teammates had nothing but glowing things to say about him after the game.

“He is just such a good guy, works hard and he is a fun guy to be on the field with,” Harris’ fellow defensive lineman Derek Wolfe said.

“Hats of to Shelby, he’s done a great job since the very first day he stepped in (the facility),” linebacker Von Miller said.

“That is huge. I have seen a lot of good things from Shelby. He made plays all preseason. For him to make another huge play tonight is just tremendous. I am happy to have him on the squad. I think he is going to do a lot of great things,” said linebacker Todd Davis.

Harris’ play wouldn’t have happened, of course, if Broncos head coach Vance Joseph hadn’t called a timeout in an attempt to fluster Koo and make him retake his kick. Joseph told a NFL Network reporter he thought there might be a chance for a block on the play.