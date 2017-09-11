Semi Truck Carrying Pigs Crashes On I-70

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A truck carrying dozens of pigs was involved in a crash on Interstate 70 in the mountains on Monday.
The crash happened early in the afternoon approximately a mile west of Glenwood Springs, and the semi rolled over. It appears some of the pigs died.
Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation shared pictured on their Twitter page of the pigs being confined to the westbound lanes of the highway using ladders.
The westbound lanes were closed while authorities worked to determine what to do with the pigs.
There was no word on whether any humans were hurt.