Broncos Extend Sellout Streak To 388 Games, Longest In NFL

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver fans continue to prove that this is Broncos Country.

Dating back to 1970, the team has sold out 388 consecutive games in Denver.

According to the team’s Executive Vice President of Public & Community Relations, Patrick Smyth, that’s the longest streak in the NFL.

Attendance for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was 74,892 people. A total of 76,324 tickets were distributed, but there were 1,432 unused tickets.

gettyimages 845832022 Broncos Extend Sellout Streak To 388 Games, Longest In NFL

The Denver Broncos take the field before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Among those who traveled to see the team play were two fans from Japan.

Spotted in the crowd holding a sign, the two traveled 5,795 miles from Japan to see the game in Broncos Country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch