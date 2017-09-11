Broncos Extend Sellout Streak To 388 Games, Longest In NFL

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver fans continue to prove that this is Broncos Country.
Dating back to 1970, the team has sold out 388 consecutive games in Denver.
According to the team’s Executive Vice President of Public & Community Relations, Patrick Smyth, that’s the longest streak in the NFL.
Attendance for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers was 74,892 people. A total of 76,324 tickets were distributed, but there were 1,432 unused tickets.
Among those who traveled to see the team play were two fans from Japan.
Spotted in the crowd holding a sign, the two traveled 5,795 miles from Japan to see the game in Broncos Country.